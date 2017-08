Blind Advocate Sues Fla. Arena Over Website Accessibility

Law360, Miami (August 31, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Fresh off a notable victory in a trial over requirements for businesses' websites under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a blind Florida man has turned next to a Southwest Florida sports arena's alleged failure to make its website accessible.



In a suit filed Wednesday, Juan Carlos Gil asked a federal district court in Fort Myers, Florida, to require Gale Force Sports & Entertainment LLC, owner of the Germain Arena in Estero, to update its website so that blind customers, such as himself, can access information about...

