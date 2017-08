Investigate Gilead Patent Deals, AIDS Activists Urge NY

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. entered into pay-for-delay settlements that were likely illegal with companies trying to bring a generic version of its blockbuster HIV treatment and prevention medication Truvada on the market, a group of HIV/AIDS activists have told New York’s attorney general in urging him to launch an investigation.



Seven companies have sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a generic version of Truvada and challenged the patents that protect it. Gilead, however, subsequently sued those companies for patent infringement and reached confidential settlements that...

