Anadarko Sues IRS Over Refused $15.6M Loss

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas producer Anadarko sued the IRS in Texas federal court Wednesday for refusing to recognize a $15.6 million capital loss, with the company contending the agency even changed its rules that cover the deferral of such claims to block such refund requests.



Anadarko Petroleum Corp. alleges that while the Internal Revenue Service accepted the majority of the company's claim for a $60.7 million refund in the 2010 tax year, the agency’s 2015 refusal to recognize for that tax year the $15.6 million loss cost...

