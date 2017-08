ConAgra Scores Quick Win In Workers’ Wage Suit

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Packaged food company ConAgra was granted a quick win on Wednesday when an Arkansas federal judge dismissed a complaint in a suit filed by workers who claim they weren’t properly paid for all the time spent changing clothes and checking tools in and out.



U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. granted summary judgment to ConAgra Foods Packaged Foods LLC in a putative class action that sought compensation for time spent changing clothes — donning and doffing — including walking between the changing area and the...

