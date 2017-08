TASER Rival Seeks Stay To Appeal Injunction, Sanctions

Law360, Miami (August 31, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Electrical weapon maker PhaZZer Electronics asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to stay enforcement of its orders granting sanctions and a permanent injunction in a trademark and patent infringement suit brought by rival TASER while it appeals the rulings to the Eleventh Circuit.



The request may not be a simple matter, however, as the motion from PhaZZer Electronics Inc. informs the court that opposing counsel indicated he “disagrees” with the motion, and in his sanctions order, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron noted numerous stay requests...

