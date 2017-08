Lloyd's Members Can Handle Hurricane Losses, Fitch Says

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 1:08 PM BST) -- Lloyd’s of London syndicates that helped reinsure the US National Flood Insurance Program for more than $1 billion should be able to withstand losses inflicted by Hurricane Harvey, a major credit ratings agency has said.



Fitch Ratings said the Lloyd’s of London syndicates could suffer losses given the magnitude of the flooding, which has submerged thousands of homes in Texas. (AP) The federal program, which offers affordable flood insurance to US property owners, handed $1.042 billion of coverage to 25 private insurers and members of the...

To view the full article, register now.