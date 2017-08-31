Toshiba Says Deal Talks For Memory Biz Sale Still Ongoing

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT) -- Toshiba’s discussions with three separate buyer groups for its sought-after memory business are ongoing, despite efforts by the Japanese company to firm up a deal by its Thursday board meeting, according to a statement.



Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. said that it “is in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential purchasers” for its Toshiba Memory Corp. business. The Japanese company added that although it tried to finalize a deal with one of the buyer groups ahead of its Aug. 31 board meeting, “the negotiation with each consortium has...

