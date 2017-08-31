6 Global Banks Join UBS's Capital Markets Digital Currency
Barclays PLC, CIBC, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings PLC, MUFG and State Street Corp. have joined the Utility Settlement Coin project first announced in 2015.
Working with blockchain technology provider Clearmatics Technologies LTD and markets operator ICAP, the new digital currency called Utility Settlement Coin, promises safer, cheaper, instant transfer and settlement.
Blockchain technology underpins...
