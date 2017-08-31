6 Global Banks Join UBS's Capital Markets Digital Currency

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 3:51 PM BST) -- Six top global banks have joined a digital currency project overseen by UBS, it was revealed Thursday, as the now 10-strong group bids to revolutionize capital markets payments and settlements.

Barclays PLC, CIBC, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings PLC, MUFG and State Street Corp. have joined the Utility Settlement Coin project first announced in 2015.

Working with blockchain technology provider Clearmatics Technologies LTD and markets operator ICAP, the new digital currency called Utility Settlement Coin, promises safer, cheaper, instant transfer and settlement.

Blockchain technology underpins...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular