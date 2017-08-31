6 Global Banks Join UBS's Capital Markets Digital Currency

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 3:51 PM BST) -- Six top global banks have joined a digital currency project overseen by UBS, it was revealed Thursday, as the now 10-strong group bids to revolutionize capital markets payments and settlements.



Barclays PLC, CIBC, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings PLC, MUFG and State Street Corp. have joined the Utility Settlement Coin project first announced in 2015.



Working with blockchain technology provider Clearmatics Technologies LTD and markets operator ICAP, the new digital currency called Utility Settlement Coin, promises safer, cheaper, instant transfer and settlement.



Blockchain technology underpins...

