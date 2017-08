Pa. DEP Approves Permits For $1.9B Williams Pipeline

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania environmental regulators said Thursday they've issued permits for Williams Partners LP's $1.9 billion Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline project, and the company said it will seek a green light from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which approved the project in February, to start construction.



Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection said it issued a water obstruction and encroachment permit on Wednesday for each of the 10 Keystone State counties the project proposed by Williams unit Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. crosses, as well as three erosion...

