DC Circ. Won't Put EPA Chemical Rule Delay On Hold

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday let stand the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's delay of an Obama-era chemical risk management rule while it's being challenged in court, saying the environmental groups and an industrial union trying to nix the delay haven't shown that’s warranted.



The Sierra Club, a dozen other environmental organizations and the United Steelworkers, which claim the EPA's 20-month delay of the rule that finalized amendments to the agency’s Accidental Release Prevention Requirements violates the Clean Air Act, had urged the appeals court to vacate...

To view the full article, register now.