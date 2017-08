Britain's Attempts To Keep Single Market Benefits Dismissed

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 3:30 PM BST) -- The chief Brexit negotiator for the European Union said on Thursday that the U.K.’s expectations on how it will interact with the single market after it withdraws from the EU are “impossible,” as the latest round of divorce talks wrapped up.



Speaking at a press conference to mark the conclusion of this week’s round of negotiations, Michel Barnier said that protecting the legal order of the EU and the “integrity” of the single market are core principles of his Brexit mandate, which was handed to him...

