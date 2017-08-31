Deals Rumor Mill: BHP Billiton, Deutsche AM, Bon-Ton

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- BHP Billiton Ltd. has tapped Barclays PLC and Citigroup Inc. to assist as the Australian mining mammoth attempts to exit its underperforming U.S. shale oil and gas business, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. The report said the assets in question could be worth roughly $10 billion. The decision to divest the U.S. business comes after pressure from activist investment firm Elliott Advisors, which has reportedly built up a 5 percent stake in BHP’s London-listed branch, according to the report. Elliott is seeking other changes...

