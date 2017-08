SEC Sues Advisory Firm That Used F-Squared's 'AlphaSector'

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit Navellier & Associates Inc. and its founder with a suit in Massachusetts federal court, alleging Thursday that the investment adviser defrauded clients through its marketing of investment products based on bankrupt adviser F-Squared Investments Inc.’s AlphaSector strategies.



Navellier is the latest firm to face SEC action for allegedly spreading bogus claims made by F-Squared about its AlphaSector performance track record. F-Squared filed for bankruptcy in 2015 after agreeing to a $35 million settlement the previous year over what the...

To view the full article, register now.