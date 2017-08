Fla. Court Backs Gov. Over State Atty In Death Penalty Fight

Law360, Miami (August 31, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday denied a state attorney's challenge to the governor's unilateral reassignment of nearly 30 homicide cases after she refused to seek the death penalty in a high-profile murder case.



In a 5-2 decision, the state's highest court found that Gov. Rick Scott had not exceeded his authority in removing the cases from the office of Ninth Circuit State Attorney Aramis Ayala and rejected attempts by Ayala and numerous amici to present the matter as a fight to preserve prosecutorial discretion and...

