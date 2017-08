C&J Energy Blasts $5M Legal Fee Bid In Merger Suit

Law360, Wilmington (August 31, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- C&J Energy Services Inc. late Wednesday blasted a $5 million legal fee request from a shareholder who unsuccessfully challenged a $2.9 billion merger with Nabors Industries Ltd. in Delaware Chancery Court, arguing the suit did not result in any corporate benefit and the bid would be squelched anyway due to C&J’s prior bankruptcy.



The suing shareholder — The City of Miami General Employees’ and Sanitation Employees’ Retirement Trust, whose case was thrown out by the Chancery Court a year ago — pushed for the fee award...

To view the full article, register now.