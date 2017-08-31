RadioShack's Unsecured Creditors Say Reorg Doc Lacks Info

By Vince Sullivan

Law360, Wilmington (August 31, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A group of unsecured creditors of bankrupt electronics retailer RadioShack objected Thursday to the company’s disclosure statement describing its proposed Chapter 11 reorganization plan, saying the document doesn’t provide them adequate information.

Kensington Technology Holdings LLC, Expona Global Sourcing LLC and Expona Holdings LLC opposed the preliminary approval of the disclosure statement filed by General Wireless Operations Inc., saying that it doesn’t describe the role of equity holder Standard General in the plan. General Wireless is a Standard General affiliate that acquired the assets of RadioShack in...
