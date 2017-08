Burst-Ball Suit Gets Green Light For Chinese Court

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that a suit over insurance coverage for litigation against Dick’s Sporting Goods over an injury caused by a burst exercise ball should be dismissed in the U.S., but said it was fair game to be heard in China, the country the insurer calls home.



U.S. District Judge David Stewart Cercone granted People’s Insurance Co. of China’s motion to dismiss the suit, but ruled on it as a motion for judgment on the pleadings, accepting the recommendation of a magistrate judge....

