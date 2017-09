Immigration Case Backlog Still Growing, But Less Rapidly

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The backlog of immigration cases continues to mount under the Trump administration, with a record 617,527 cases pending as of the end of July, though the still-precipitous growth rate has slowed somewhat amid a prolonged immigration judge hiring spree, according to data from Syracuse University researchers announced Thursday.



Even though an increase of 7,000 pending cases over the preceding month lags the year’s average growth rate, data collected by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse indicates that the backlog that more than doubled in eight years under President...

