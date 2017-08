Rawlings Whiffs In Early Bid To Halt Sales Of Easton Bats

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Thursday denied Rawlings Sporting Goods’ bid to temporarily block a unit of Easton Sports Inc. from selling a new low-end baseball bat model, finding that the prominence of each company’s logo would minimize confusion between their products.



Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. sought a temporary restraining order to prevent the rival baseball brand from releasing its “S150” line of bats, which it alleged would be confused with its high-end “5150” model. But U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White disagreed with the likelihood...

