Ex-Pharma Accountant, 2 Others Admit To Insider Trading

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania accountant and two others have copped to illegally tipping and trading on inside information about a pharmaceutical company where the accountant worked, according to documents filed in New Jersey federal court on Thursday.



Evan Kita, a former senior accountant at Celator Pharmaceutical Inc., pled guilty on Thursday to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud for his role in the alleged scheme, which prosecutors said involved Kita tipping his friend Richard Yu about Celator’s forthcoming clinical trial...

