Dem AGs Blast Pruitt's Guidance Over CPP Stay

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A largely Democratic group of attorneys general and chief legal officers from 20 states and municipalities on Thursday slammed the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for issuing “premature and legally incorrect” guidance to states regarding the controversial Clean Power Plan.



The officials cited a letter authored by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, sent to the states in March, that informed them the agency’s position is that because the U.S. Supreme Court has stayed implementation of the rule, they are under no obligation to prepare for compliance.



“Although the [letter...

To view the full article, register now.