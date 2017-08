7th Circ. Affirms Firing Of Professor Who Claimed Race Bias

Law360, Springfield (August 31, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- In a published opinion Thursday, a Seventh Circuit panel affirmed the dismissal of racial discrimination claims brought by an Indiana University professor against the school after he was disciplined for using obscene language in class, letting a non-instructor grade material and dismissing students arbitrarily.



The appellate panel found that former Indiana University professor Otis Grant, employed by the school’s South Bend campus, was not able to prove that the district court had erred when it granted IU’s motion for summary judgment last year. Grant had brought...

