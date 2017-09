Ala. Can't Dodge NAACP's Suit Over At-Large Judgeships

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Thursday refused to toss the NAACP's suit claiming the state's practice of electing appellate judges at large unfairly discriminates against the black vote, ruling the 11th Amendment doesn't immunize the state from suits by private plaintiffs.



U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins rejected all of the state's arguments to dismiss the case, which was filed on behalf of four black voters claiming Alabama's at-large elections for all of its appeals courts violate the racial discrimination protection of Section 2 of the...

