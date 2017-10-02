Mass.' Pregnancy Bias Law: What Employers Should Know

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed the Massachusetts Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in July, expanding state protections for women and setting new rules for employers.



Federal law affords pregnant women significant protection in the workplace, and Massachusetts judges have long understood the state’s ban on discrimination “because of … sex” to encompass pregnancy, so the new law is more evolution than revolution. While it doesn’t tread new ground so much as repave the existing path, there are a handful of changes employers need to know about....

To view the full article, register now.