Telemarketing Scammers Reach $12M Deal To End FTC Case

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has secured an $11.9 million judgment and permanent injunction against three individuals and a business for running telemarketing scams that falsely promised government grants and commissions from Amazon.

In an announcement Thursday, the agency trumpeted the stipulated Arizona federal court orders against Paramount Business Services LLC, Carl E. Morris Jr., Stephanie A. Bateluna and Stacey Vela for their schemes. In the final judgment, the defendants admitted to the FTC’s allegations and were blocked from “advertising, marketing, promoting, offering for sale, or selling,...
Case Information

Case Title

Federal Trade Commission v. Blue Saguaro Marketing LLC et al


Case Number

2:16-cv-03406

Court

Arizona

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Commerce

Judge

Steven P Logan

Date Filed

October 6, 2016

