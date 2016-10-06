Telemarketing Scammers Reach $12M Deal To End FTC Case
In an announcement Thursday, the agency trumpeted the stipulated Arizona federal court orders against Paramount Business Services LLC, Carl E. Morris Jr., Stephanie A. Bateluna and Stacey Vela for their schemes. In the final judgment, the defendants admitted to the FTC’s allegations and were blocked from “advertising, marketing, promoting, offering for sale, or selling,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login