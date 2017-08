Nude Resort Can't Ax Testimony In Models' Suit Over Photos

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Thursday declined to exclude expert testimony provided by a group of models who claim a clothing-optional resort used their images without consent to advertise its “swinger lifestyle,” though he took issue with an element of the damages calculations.



Seventeen professional models led by former Playboy playmate Jaime Faith Edmondson have argued that Caliente Resorts LLC caused them harm and never asked their permission or paid to use their images in website and social media advertisements meant to associate them with the...

To view the full article, register now.