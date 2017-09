8th Circ. Revives Whistleblower's Wrongful Termination Suit

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The full Eighth Circuit on Thursday revived a wrongful termination suit from a whistleblower who said that Air Methods Corp. fired him after he reported safety violations, finding a federal law doesn’t expressly preempt his Missouri wrongful discharge claims.



The en banc decision vacated a district court ruling that the Airline Deregulation Act preempts John Watson’s suit accusing Air Methods of retaliating against him by firing him after he reported various alleged violations to the company’s corporate office. The act was passed in 1978 to encourage...

