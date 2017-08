Okla. High Court Upholds Revocation Of Auto Tax Exemption

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- When the Oklahoma Legislature partially lifted an 8-decade-old exemption protecting automobiles from the state sales tax to try to raise revenue for the cash-strapped state, it was not instituting a new tax subject to much stricter requirements for passage, a narrowly divided state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.



The justices voted 5-4 to reject a challenge lead by the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association contesting House Bill 2433. The majority concluded that because it’s only revoking an old exception and not levying a new tax, the measure was...

