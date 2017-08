NJ Attorney General Taps Chief Counsel For Exec. Asst. Role

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The chief counsel to New Jersey Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino has been tapped to fill the role of executive assistant attorney general, which recently became vacant due to the retirement of longtime employee Deborah R. Edwards, Porrino announced Thursday.



A 13-year veteran of the department who started his career in private practice, Kevin Jespersen brings to his new role “extensive litigation experience” that includes multiple roles in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office as well as handling hundreds of cases, including ones that advanced to...

To view the full article, register now.