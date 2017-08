3 Catholic NJ Hospitals To Merge With Cooper Health Care

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- After a year of talks, three New Jersey hospitals owned by Trinity Health announced a plan Thursday to merge into Camden-based Cooper University Health Care, creating the fourth-largest hospital system in the state and the largest in South Jersey.



The deal — which involves Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden, Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County and St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton — would consolidate some $2 billion in revenue, 12,000 employees and 875 physicians if it is approved by regulators, George E....

