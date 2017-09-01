ITC To Investigate Dumping Of Canadian Groundwood Paper

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission announced on Friday that it is kicking off an investigation into imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada that are alleged to be sold in the U.S. at less than fair value.



In a notice published in the Federal Register, the ITC said it is initiating the preliminary phases of anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations to determine whether the domestic industry has been injured by imports of the product.



North Pacific Paper Co., a domestic producer of uncoated groundwood paper, filed anti-dumping...

