How New US Sanctions On Venezuela Target Financing

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:11 AM EDT) -- On Friday, Aug. 24, President Trump issued Executive Order 13808, imposing broad financial sanctions on the government of Venezuela.[1] The action was taken in response to political developments in Venezuela, including the establishment of the new Constituent Assembly, increasing human rights abuses, “rampant corruption” and restrictions on the exercise of “fundamental freedoms.” In announcing the new sanctions, the White House press secretary noted that “[t]hese measures are carefully calibrated to deny the Maduro dictatorship a critical source of financing” and accompanied by carveouts intended “[t]o mitigate...

To view the full article, register now.