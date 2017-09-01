Expert Analysis

How New US Sanctions On Venezuela Target Financing

By Satish Kini, Carl Micarelli, Robert Dura and Sandeep Dhaliwal September 1, 2017, 2:11 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:11 AM EDT) -- On Friday, Aug. 24, President Trump issued Executive Order 13808, imposing broad financial sanctions on the government of Venezuela.[1] The action was taken in response to political developments in Venezuela, including the establishment of the new Constituent Assembly, increasing human rights abuses, “rampant corruption” and restrictions on the exercise of “fundamental freedoms.” In announcing the new sanctions, the White House press secretary noted that “[t]hese measures are carefully calibrated to deny the Maduro dictatorship a critical source of financing” and accompanied by carveouts intended “[t]o mitigate...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular