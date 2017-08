Insurers Needn't Pay In Tainted Whey Cases, 7th Circ. Says

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a decision in favor of former executives of a whey protein supplier that Land O'Lakes accused of selling products tainted with urine byproduct, but also upheld rulings freeing several insurers from covering the executives in the suit or a separate dispute stemming from the sale of the supplier.



Daniel, Scott and Angela Ratajczak collectively owned and operated Packerland Whey Products Inc., a company that manufactured whey protein concentrate, or WPC, that was sold to companies such as Land O'Lakes Inc.,...

