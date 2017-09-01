Can You Stop Photography During An FDA Inspection?

By Katie Gates Calderon, Lindsey Heinz and Hillary Nicholas September 1, 2017, 10:43 AM EDTLaw360, New York (September 1, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT) -- Regulatory attorneys are familiar with two pressing questions from clients faced with an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: “Can the FDA investigator take photographs during the inspection?” and “What will happen if I try to stop or altogether prevent the inspector from taking photos?” As a rule, from suppliers to co-packers, entities in the food-supply chain do not relish the possibility of an FDA inspection, especially when an inspector arrives with camera equipment.
In particular, companies are understandably concerned that inspection photos will...