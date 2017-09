Unclear Grammar Lands AbbVie-Novartis IP Row In Arbitration

Law360, San Francisco (August 31, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday sent AbbVie Inc.’s suit seeking to nix Novartis’ hepatitis C patents to arbitration, finding that while a licensing agreement between the companies was so grammatically unclear he consulted his Chicago Manual of Style, the ambiguity triggers a presumption in favor of the Federal Arbitration Act.



U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen cited the Ninth Circuit’s 2009 Comedy Club Inc. v. Improv West Associates case, in which Improv West had licensed its trademark to Comedy Club in an agreement with confusing...

