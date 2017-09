Exxon Sues IRS For FOIA Foot-Dragging On $1.35B Refund

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil has hit the Internal Revenue Service with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in Texas federal court accusing the agency of dragging its feet for more than a year on document requests aimed at bolstering the oil giant’s $1.35 billion tax refund suit.



Exxon Mobil Corp. alleges in its suit filed Thursday that the IRS hasn’t adequately responded to four separate FOIA requests from May and July of 2016 seeking documents from agency audits and analysis for Exxon’s 2006 through 2011 tax years and the...

