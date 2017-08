Ex-Fla. State Rep. Convicted Of Embezzling Campaign Funds

Law360, Miami (August 31, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A federal jury on Thursday convicted former Florida House of Representatives member Dwayne L. Taylor of wire fraud for misusing campaign funds in connection with two recent re-election campaigns.



A jury in Orlando found Taylor guilty on nine counts of wire fraud, for which he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Taylor, 49, who served eight years in the Florida House before making an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2016, was indicted...

To view the full article, register now.