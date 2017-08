Tax Group Slams DC's 'Chainbridge' Transfer Pricing Tool

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The so-called Chainbridge methodology that the District of Columbia government has used to adjust business’ tax liabilities is “a distorted and erroneous” scheme that “produces absurd results,” a trade group representing corporate tax interests said Wednesday in support of Hess, Exxon Mobil and Shell in transfer pricing litigation against the district.



The Council on State Taxation, a D.C.-based trade association with 600 major-corporation members, filed a series of amicus briefs telling an administrative court that the district used a “fundamentally flawed transfer-pricing methodology that is not...

