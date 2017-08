Claims Survive On Both Sides In Stoli Vodka TM Battle

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday refused to dismiss trademark infringement claims by a Russian state-owned entity against two men who allegedly usurped the trademark rights to Stolichnaya vodka, while also refusing to toss an unjust enrichment counterclaim against the plaintiff.



U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein said the Russian state-owned company Federal Treasury Enterprise Sojuzplodoimport had enough evidence against Yuri Shefler and Alexey Oliynik, alleging they were “personally and actively involved” in gaining control of the post-Soviet successor to the government agency that owned...

