'Vonnegut-Style Absurdity' Spurs $6.7M Award In Patent Row

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge who had already laid into a pipe coupler maker and related companies about the “Vonnegut-style absurdity” of their decade-long patent infringement case has awarded $6.7 million to the aggrieved inventor, after a series of parting shots.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole had in February called the 10-year patent dispute that has been through two trials “extraordinary,” ordering R-Boc Representatives Inc., Dura-Line Corp. and a handful of related entities to issue briefing on just how much inventor John Minemyer is owed in damages and...

