Consumers Can't Partially Revoke TCPA Consent, Bank Says

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Comenity Bank has urged the Eleventh Circuit to rethink reviving a suit accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by bombarding consumers with autodialed calls, saying the appeals court’s decision that the statute allows for partial revocation of consent conflicts with previous rulings.



The bank on Thursday requested a rehearing en banc after a three-judge panel in August revived Emily Schweitzer’s suit accusing Comenity of running afoul of the TCPA by making more than 200 automated calls to her in the five months following...

