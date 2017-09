UK Judge Threatens Ex-Micronesian Leader With Jail

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 12:30 PM BST) -- London’s High Court has threatened the former president of Micronesia with prison if he begins legal proceedings anywhere but Singapore over a ship which hit a coral reef, according to court documents seen on Friday.



Justice Simon Derek Picken warned John Haglelgam — who served as president of the western Pacific island chain during the late 1980s and early 1990s — that he risks contempt of court by filing suit beyond the jurisdiction of Singapore’s High Court over the collision in April.



Haglelgam, who now teaches...

