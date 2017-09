Cox Seeks Arbitration, Dismissal In Used Car Antitrust Fight

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Cox Enterprises Inc. and its affiliates have urged a Florida federal judge to compel arbitration or dismiss allegations by a bankrupt used car dealership that the conglomerate monopolized the used car market for financial gain, calling the antitrust allegations “meritless.”



Cox said Thursday that Citi Cars Inc. willingly entered into an agreement with its financing service, NextGear Capital Inc., that requires it to arbitrate all claims against Cox and its subsidiaries. Citi Cars sought bankruptcy protection six months prior to filing its complaint in June. Cox's...

To view the full article, register now.