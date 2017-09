Insurtech Investment In UK Surges To £218M In 2017

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 3:54 PM BST) -- Investment in U.K. insurance technology increased to £218 million ($279 million) in the first half of 2017, cementing London’s position as the leading center for financial technology in Europe despite the uncertainty caused by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, a consultancy firm said Friday.



Accenture analyzed data from investment database CB Insights and found that financing for insurance start-ups surged by more 2,500 percent year-on-year, from £7.3 million in the first half of 2016. Around a third of all European insurtech deals took place...

