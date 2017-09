Japan’s Sompo Unloads UK Insurance Unit In $952M Deal

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings said Friday that it has struck a deal with a group of private equity investors including New York-based Centerbridge Partners to sell Lloyd's of London market insurer Sompo Canopius for $952.4 million.



The buying consortium also includes Gallatin Point Capital LLC, according to a statement from Canopius. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, the company said.



Sompo scooped up Canopius in 2014 for 99.2 billion yen ($961 million at the time it was inked), in...

