GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- An Obama administration rule that expanded overtime eligibility was struck down in Texas federal court, an Irell & Manella LLP patent litigator has been nominated to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and a group backed by major U.S. companies came out against a proposal to tax overseas profits. These are some of the top stories in corporate legal news you may have missed last week.



Obama Overtime Rule Struck Down



A Texas federal judge on Thursday invalidated the Obama administration's controversial rule expanding overtime protections...

To view the full article, register now.