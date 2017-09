English Co. Can't Escape $1.2M Russian Arbitral Award

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An English High Court justice on Friday enforced an approximately $1.23 million Russian arbitral award issued to a glass manufacturing company, rejecting arguments from the English award debtor that certain relevant documents, which were largely in Russian, hadn't supplied adequate notice of the proceeding.



Magneco Metrel U.K. Ltd. had asked the court to set aside an order issued earlier this year giving Zavod Ekran OAO, a Russian glass manufacturing company based in Siberia, permission to enforce a Russian arbitration award issued against it. The dispute arose...

To view the full article, register now.