Atty Suspended for Drunken CLE In Hot Water Again

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Virginia lawyer already under suspension for being drunk and disruptive at a legal seminar faces another disciplinary action and suspension, the state bar said Thursday.



Wayne Richard Hartke’s current suspension, stemming from a continuing legal education event in 2014 where he appeared intoxicated, does not run out until 2019.



At that point, Hartke will face a new, five-year suspension, according to a bar disciplinary announcement Thursday. That action stems from an Aug. 25 finding that the Reston, Virginia, lawyer had not been truthful with a...

