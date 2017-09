Texas High Court To Hear Laredo Plastic Bag Ban Appeal

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by the city of Laredo, which is seeking to overturn an appellate decision that shot down its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags in retail stores.



The Texas high court said on its website that Laredo’s petition for review had been granted and set oral argument for Jan. 11, 2018. Each side was allotted 20 minutes.



Siding with the Laredo Merchants Association, a split panel of the Fourth Court of Appeals in San...

