SEC Judges Meant To Be Removable Officers, High Court Hears

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has received several friend-of-the-court briefs urging it to take up a case over whether the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative law judges serve in violation of the Constitution, with several arguing the judges were historically intended to be officers removable by the president.



Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban and the Cato Institute were among the parties that filed amicus briefs supporting Raymond J. Lucia's petition for writ of certiorari, telling the justices to overturn a D.C. Circuit decision that rejected Lucia's argument...

